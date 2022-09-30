A DRIVER was taken to hospital with slight injuries following a car crash in York - and police have launched an appeal.
The single-vehicle collision happened at around 11.15pm on Thursday (September 29) and involved a small black vehicle travelling along the A1237 and onto the roundabout connecting with Strensall Road.
The vehicle hit a lamppost. Following the collision, the driver attended York Hospital where he received treatment for slight injuries, North Yorkshire Police said.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage, they said.
If you can help, please email 000041@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC41 Ellison.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220174237 when passing on information.
