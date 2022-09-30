POLICE officers are "gravely concerned" for the welfare of a missing North Yorkshire man.

Peter Coleman, aged 48 from Aislaby, Sleights, has not been since 12.30pm on Wednesday (September 28) near some woods close to Aislaby.

Specialist search teams have conducted vast searches of the wooded areas and of the River Esk from Staithes to Ruswarp.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Peter or who has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. In addition, anyone who is out and about in the area this weekend is asked to keep an eye out for him.

Peter is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build with grey hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black zip up cardigan, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room.