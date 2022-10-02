A POPULAR York wildlife and conservation park has received a Trip Advisor Travellers' Choice Award 2022.

Tripadvisor gives Travellers’ Choice Awards to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travellers and rank within the top ten percent of properties on their site and they have given the top award to Askham Bryan Wildlife and Conservation Park.

The park, located at Askham Bryan College, is open to the public during weekends and school holidays and is also used as a facility and resource for the College’s animal management and veterinary nursing courses.

It is certified by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA), the professional body that represents the best zoos and aquariums in Britain and Ireland and ensures that its members are chosen for their excellence in animal welfare, education and conservation work.

Tilly McGill, the park education and events co-ordinator said: “Receiving this award is all down to our consistently great reviews on Tripadvisor. We’d like to thank all who have visited the park and taken the time to give such lovely feedback. We are very proud of the Wildlife team for all of their efforts in ensuring visitors have a positive experience.

"This includes greeting them the moment they arrive, educating them throughout their visit, and excelling and upholding consistently high standards of animal care. This recognition is wonderfully encouraging for the team and the Wildlife Park as we continue to grow strength to strength.”

In 2021, Askham Bryan Wildlife and Conservation Park was ranked fifth in the UK for BIAZA accredited zoos in the Parkdean Resorts survey. The ranking evaluates the best attractions based on entry fee, TripAdvisor reviews and range of animals on offer for zoos. In 2018, the Park won Newcomer of the Year in the York Tourism Awards.