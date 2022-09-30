STAFF and residents from a care home in York have taken part in a memory walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
Staff, family and volunteers at Mulberry Court came together to push their residents in wheelchairs through their local community as the whole neighbourhood joined forces. A local neighbour Cheryl Greenfield-Bell opened up her private gardens to the residents where they found an enchanted fairy forest hidden away.
Sally Kenny, activities coordinator at the home, said: “Taking part in Alzheimer's Awareness Month has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way.
"It’s for such an important cause and one very close to our hearts at Mulberry Court. We’re very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”
Mulberry Court raised a grand total of £130.00 by completing the challenge, which will be donated to one of the dementia charities.
