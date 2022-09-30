York has taken a lead in creating a democratically-elected Culture Executive to oversee the city’s Culture Strategy.

The move follows Make it York, City of York Council and cultural groups launching a five-year strategy in 2020.

The strategy, York’s Creative Future, also aimed to be open and democratic, with the York Culture Forum launching in December 2021, which now has 160 members.

Over the summer, nominations were open for volunteers to join the Culture Executive, leading to elections in September.

The executive has seven members, leading on specific priority areas of the strategy, plus general members, who will work across the board.

It will be led by two co-chairs – Head of Culture and Wellbeing at Make It York and a co-chair appointed from and by the incoming Executive. The group will meet bi-monthly to steer the strategy's future direction. The first meeting of the new Culture Executive will take place in October.

Members include Andrew Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at York Civic Trust; Sarah Maltby, director of attraction at the Jorvik Group, Tom Bird, chief executive of York Theatre Royal, Barbara Swinn, Head of Strategy and Engagement at York Explore Libraries; Rebecca Newman, Soprano and Managing Director of York Proms and Rachel Cowgill, Professor of Music and University Research Theme Champion for Creativity at the University of York.

Helen Apsey, Head of Culture and Wellbeing at Make It York and Co-Chair of York Culture Forum, said: “We’ve created a new space for people working across the culture and creative sectors to connect, come together to share knowledge, and develop partnerships - and with the newly elected Culture Executive in place, the sector can now really take the lead in shaping the future direction of the city's Culture Strategy.”

Cllr Smalley said: “It’s a really exciting time for culture across the city, and York is leading the way in having an elected executive driving forward the delivery of our culture strategy. I’d urge any interested organisations or people working across the sector to get involved in the Culture Forum and help shape York’s creative future.”

Andrew Morrison said: "The Culture Forum is a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved in one of the most important parts of life in York to work together to develop and promote the vibrant and enriching creative and cultural community it is.”

Prof Cowgill said: “The cost-of-living crisis poses huge challenges, and we all have a part to play, as organisations and individuals working together, in promoting a culture of vitality, inclusion and well-being through creativity, arts and heritage.”

Sarah Maltby added: “We have huge opportunities to work together to enhance York's impact on a national and international stage and I am very pleased to be able to play a part in making that happen."