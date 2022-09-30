A MOTORCYCLIST who died in a crash on a North Yorkshire road was named as an inquest opened today.

Coroner Jon Heath said that John Kenneth Sugden, 80, of Scarborough, was involved in a collision with a car on the A170 at Sinnington, between Pickering and Kirkbymoorside, on Sunday September 11.

He said Mr Sugden was thrown from his motorcycle and the provisional cause of his death was 'torso injuries.'

He adjourned the inquest to a later date.

The Press has reported previously that a white Triumph motorcycle and a Kia Ceed car were involved- in the crash.

The vehicles were travelling in a queue of traffic when the collision occurred.

North Yorkshire Police appealed afterwards for witness who saw either vehicle prior to or at the time of the collision to come forward.

The force also asked anyone with dash camera footage that may have captured either vehicle and/ or the collision to save the footage and get in touch.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should email Julie.brown@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option 2 and ask for Julie Brown.

People should quote North Yorkshire Police incident number 12220162881 when passing on details.