BANNED Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch has some major selection decisions to make as his men return to Premier League action on Sunday against Aston Villa (4.30pm).

The American will be watching from the West Stand at Elland Road as he serves the one-match ban he received after his red card during the Whites’ chastening 5-2 defeat at Brentford on September 3.

United have not kicked a ball in anger since and Marsch finds himself with the rare luxury of being able to select from a near full-strength squad.

He will be allowed in the dressing room before the game, at half-time, after the match and will be able to relay messages to his staff in the technical area where his assistant Rene Maric will be in charge, aided by coaches Cameron Toshack and Mark Jackson.

United were a defensive shambles last time out in West London and it could be that area which will focus his mind most when it comes to the eleven who start against Steven Gerrard’s side as the season undergoes a reboot.

Centre-back Diego Llorente’s place may well be under threat with club captain Liam Cooper seemingly fully fit after coming through 90 minutes in the 6-2 demolition of Southampton Under-21s a fortnight ago.

Before the enforced break the Spanish international had some wobbly defensive moments and struggled badly at Brentford. Matches against Villa are often feisty affairs so the more physical and battle-hardened Cooper may get the nod.

Junior Firpo looked earmarked to start the season at left-back and could start now he is fit but that would be harsh on Pascal Struijk who has done well in that berth.

Right-back also seems up for grabs. Rasmus Kristensen was still adjusting to the pace of the Premier League before the break and now has fit-again Luke Ayling keen to regain his place with Cody Drameh another contender.

Providing USA internationals Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson came through their country’s games in Europe against Japan and Saudi Arabia unscathed they are likely starters along with Jack Harrison. Adams’ midfield battle with the physical John McGinn promises to be one of the features of the Villa clash.

Luis Sinisterra, who provides Leeds with their attacking X-factor, scored three times for Colombia in their two games but had much more travelling to do as both matches were played in the States. Providing jet-lag is not an issue he will probably start.

Rodrigo, who was banging in the goals before undergoing shoulder surgery against Everton, could come into the picture but Patrick Bamford, fresh from his hat-trick against Saints Under-21s, is also ready to start.

Other attacking options are Joe Gelhardt and newcomer Willy Gnonto, who came on in Italy’s win against England and then played up top against Hungary in the Nations League.

For once, the Leeds bench will look potentially strong and there may be more clues about Sunday’s matchday squad after the Under-21s game against Stoke City at York’s LNER Community Stadium on Friday.

Villa have defensive absences with senior full-backs Matty Cash and Lucas Digne both injured.