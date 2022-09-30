TWO motorists have got big bills after they failed to answer court summons and another got his driving licence back after he contacted magistrates.

Jamie Peter McKay, 40, of Church Fenton, had his sentence reduced after he pleaded guilty to speeding. He had been banned for six months after he was convicted in his absence of failure to tell police who the speeding driver was. He applied to Bradford magistrates to have the case reopened. The original conviction and sentence were overturned and he entered his plea. He was fined £106 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge and given three penalty points.