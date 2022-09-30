FOLLOWING the success of this year's event, organisers are "delighted" to confirm the return of a popular running event in York for 2023.

Run For All has confirmed that the York 10K event will return to the city on August 6 2023 from 9.30am.

Set in the iconic city of York, the medieval, Georgian and Tudor architecture is the setting for the fast and flat 10K event.

The event is set to be an inclusive and supported race for participants of all abilities and ages and is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of local and national charities.

Mike Tomlinson, CEO of Run For All said: “We are delighted to return to the city of York in August for both the York 10K and BHP York 10K Team Challenge. Both events are always a tremendous success, seeing all types of runners meet on the start line and providing a fundraising vehicle for so many deserving charities.

"Regardless of participant’s goals or reason for taking part, we look forward to welcoming participants to the streets of York to celebrate a day of amazing achievements and to raise much needed funds for so many deserving causes.”

Attracted by the opportunity to run through York’s historic and leafy streets, next year’s York 10K will start in Knavesmire Road, close to York Racecourse. The course takes the field out towards the city centre; along Campleshon Road, Bishopthorpe Road, Nunnery Lane and Coney Street before passing through the medieval walls of the city centre and York Minster.

Runners will then travel along Goodramgate, King’s Staith and New Walk, before making their way through Rowntree Park, along Bishothorpe Road and then back to York Racecourse for the big finish.

The day will also see the return of the BHP York 10K Team Challenge. Sitting alongside the main event of the day, the challenge will see teams of colleagues or friends battle it out to be crowned Team Challenge Champions. As part of this challenge, runners can choose to fundraise for a charity of choice, or use the events as a chance to bring their team together in a shared challenge.

Providing fundraising opportunities for charities is the primary objective of every Run For All event, runners are encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities - the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, York Mind, St Leonard’s Hospice, York Against Cancer, Refugee Action York, Saint Catherine’s and RSPCA York, Harrogate and District Branch.

Any charities interested in becoming an Official Charity Partner of the event, whether they have previously been involved with the York 10K or not, are encouraged to contact Run For All as soon as possible.

Race entries can now be made on the Run For All website.