YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club have been relegated to division two of the LV = County Championship.

The relegation comes after Warwickshire beat Hampshire by five runs on Thursday, meaning Yorkshire are unable to reach safety.

Conversely, the win for Warwickshire has ensured that they will remain a division one team.

Liam Norwell stepped forward for Warwickshire in the closing stages of a competitive match, looking to defend 139.

Norwell was successful, claiming nine wickets from 18.5 overs to save the Bears from the drop.

Yorkshire’s fate was taken from their own hands after an 18-run loss to Gloucestershire earlier in the week.

Slipping from 69-1 to 222 all out, they could not reach the target of 241 that they were so intently chasing.

Yorkshire will enter division two with Shan Masood as the new club captain for the 2023 season.

The Pakistan batter, arriving from Derbyshire on a two-year contract, will become the club’s skipper in all competitions next summer.

Masood will take over captaincy from Jonny Tattersall who, in July, was appointed captain until the end of the season after Steven Patterson stepped down from the role.

“The conversation we’ve had with Shan is that he is going to be club captain going forwards, the players know that,” said Yorkshire head coach Otis Gibson.

“Shan is going to be club captain, and he will bring his own style of leadership.”