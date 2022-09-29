GRITTERS with electric powered bodies will join North Yorkshire’s winter fleet in a bid to save money and reduce harmful carbon emissions.

NY Highways, the county’s highways maintenance company overseen by North Yorkshire County Council, has added two electric gritters each to its fleet as part of a winter trial.

The gritters are supplied by Bucher Municipal and have an electric body that deploys the salt while running on an electric battery.

The battery will be able to do multiple runs before needing to be recharged.

This battery can be recharged in 30 minutes and provides an anticipated fuel saving of up to 20 per cent when compared to standard, diesel gritters.

Cllr Keane Duncan said: “Innovation is high on our agenda, and it is another way we are showing our commitment to achieving net carbon neutrality by 2030.

“The two gritters don’t have any hydraulics which mean there’s less chance of mechanical failure. This increased reliability is vital when we are against the clock trying to deliver the best winter service that we can.”

NY Highways is looking for HGV drivers to join the authority’s highways team based at various depots across North Yorkshire.

Ross Bullerwell, managing director of NY Highways, said: “We require a skilled workforce to ensure a smooth delivery so there is minimal disruption to routes throughout the winter period.”

More information and details on how to apply can be found here: https://nyresourcing.co.uk/ny-highways-opportunities/winter-maintenance-drivers/