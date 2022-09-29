The University of York is providing energy grants worth £150 for eligible student households.

The university says the non-repayable grants are in direct response to the cost of living crisis.

They form part of a £6m package of support from the University, targeting students most in need this autumn.

In a survey earlier this year, 60% of its students said they were worried about their finances, while 11% said they didn’t talk to anyone about money or financial worries.

The Household Energy Grant will support around 2,200 York-based, all-student households living off campus.

The University says it has other financial support measures for students this term.

They include: Bursaries for those who need help to pay their rent, Student Support Fund, Emergency loans, Subsidised food and food vouchers, Free laptop hire and Free period products on campus.

To help and advise students, the university has a dedicated online hub. The hub offers practical steps and advice, alongside cost of living advice sharing discounts and advice on financial literacy and support.

In addition, York University Students’ Union (YUSU) has also created a £20,000 ‘Access Opportunities' fund to support students who are struggling to pay for extracurricular activities this term and need some financial support.

Furthermore, the University and the Students’ Union is working with organisations across the City of York to broker casual employment opportunities for students, and with the City Council, to maximise student access to any support that is available to them via government measures.

The University of York’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “The cost of living is one of the biggest challenges facing our students as they arrive to start or resume their studies this term, and we know many are extremely concerned about how they will pay the bills.

“Even though energy prices are now capped, they will still be around twice the level of last year. Government support measures will have some impact, but many of our students face a very challenging situation.

“Whilst many of our students are accommodated on campus, the Household Energy Grant is aimed at supporting those students who live off campus and who face considerable financial pressure as energy bills rise.”

Further initiatives are planned over the coming months, including pressing the government to do more for students, Professor Jeffery added.

Those student households applying must meet certain criteria, including being exempt from Council Tax and registered in active study.

Further details on our support for students during the cost of living crisis can be found at : https://www.york.ac.uk/students/support/cost-of-living-hub/