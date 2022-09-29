AN ANNUAL village beer festival near York is back in full when the pints are poured next month.

Copmanthorpe’s annual beer festival, Coptoberfest, returns to the village’s St Giles Church on Friday and Saturday October 14-15.

The popular fundraiser for local charities took a break in 2020 due to the lockdowns but last year organisers lacked enough time to undertake the usual fundraising at an otherwise popular event.

Now, they are ready to offer the usual thirty or so beers, along with the support good causes in the area receive from the festival.

The event will be opened by Lord Mayor of York Coun David Carr, and over two days there will be live music acts entertaining throughout the day and evening.

In addition to beer, will be the new addition of a local lager, as well as cider, wine, locally sourced gins and pork pies from Ged Bell in Dringhouses.

Previous festival beneficiaries include St. Leonard’s Hospice, 1st Copmanthorpe Scout Group, Copmanthorpe Brownies, Contact the Elderly, Panda Playgroup and the Primary School Wildlife club.

Copmanthorpe vicar the Rev. Geoff Mumford and lead sponsor/Ainsty Ales owner Andy Herrington came up with the idea of the festival, which began in 2013.

Since then, it has raised over £18,000 for charities and good causes.

Rev Mumford said: “When I first envisaged holding a beer festival in one of the four churches I Iook after, the focus had to be on how it helps others as well as bringing communities together. Plus, it is important that we introduce people to some quality local produce too – all of our beers are sourced from within a 25-mile radius of St. Giles’ church which makes it a true representation of our locality.”

Dawn Clements, Director of Income Generation, St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful for the support of community events such as Coptoberfest, which help to raise much-needed funds for your local Hospice. The support of these events enables the Hospice to continue to provide specialist palliative care and support for local people with life-limiting illnesses. Every pound raised makes a difference, and it promises to be fun too!”

Martin Wing, Explorer Scout Leader at Copmanthorpe Tempest Explorer Unit, commented: “The money we have been given by Coptoberfest has been put to good use. We bought hammocks which really give our Explorers an exciting and different camping experience. Between Explorers and the Scout Group, we collectively have over 100 young people who we help grow and develop, so any extra funds are always welcomed.”

Further details of the festival can be found at Coptoberfest 2022 – Charity Beer Festival