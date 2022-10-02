House prices in Harrogate have gone up by an average of over £5,000 in the month of July, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in July 2022 average house prices in Harrogate reached £340,010.

This was up from £334,022 in June, representing over a 1.8 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 9.4 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Harrogate?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £564,623 from £555,405 in June

- Up to £564,623 from £555,405 in June Semi-detached houses - Up to £335,117 from £328,960 in June

- Up to £335,117 from £328,960 in June Terraced houses - Up to £272,952 from £267,812 in June

- Up to £272,952 from £267,812 in June Flats - Up to £192,227 from £188,966 in June

How do Harrogate house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Harrogate to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £292,118 in July.

In cash terms, the average house price in July was £39,157 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 15.5 per cent in July 2022. Prices were up by 2.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Harrogate are the most expensive for average house prices.