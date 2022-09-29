SELBY Town will look to return to winning ways against Dronfield Town on Saturday (3pm) after a 3-0 defeat to Nostell Miners Welfare on Tuesday in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League division one.

Selby were seeking to build on their strong weekend, when Town beat Glasshoughton Welfare 2-1 in the second round of FA Vase qualifying, which was Ryan Cooper’s first game in charge after Christian Fox departed the club.

They were unsuccessful in continuing their form though, the loss seeing them remain 11th in the division table.

The Robins named an unchanged starting side for their clash with Nostell at the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium, though Danny Snaith and Adam Walters returned to the team and were named on the bench.

From the opening exchanges in the match came Welfare’s first chance, just four minutes into the game.

After a foul in the box, a penalty was awarded to the visitors. Joe Wood stepped up and successfully converted the spot kick, giving Nostell a 1-0 lead early in the clash.

Moments later, Nostell had a brilliant chance to double their advantage. A defensive breakdown from Selby opened a gap in their backline.

Jody Barford, though, was alert and managed to deal with the danger.

Town’s opening chance came from a superb drive forward from Harry Clapham, who evaded incoming Welfare defenders.

His ball from the right wing, well-hit, found Liam Flanagan in the middle, but the attacker was unable to put his effort on target.

Clapham and Kyle Fish were the main attacking threats for the Robins in the first half, throughout which the game began to liven up.

What was possibly Selby’s best chance of the game came just after the half-hour mark.

Charlie Clamp drove into the six-yard area after some excellent build-up play from Town. Though his effort beat the onrushing goalkeeper, it was cleared off the line.

Mere minutes after Clamp’s golden opportunity, Nostell would score their second. Nathan Hawkhead’s looping effort beat Barford and nestled in the goal.

Town remained persistent in attack, with Fish rattling the woodwork with another good chance for the Robins.

Just before half-time, a well-worked set piece saw Selby threaten the Nostell defence, but their effort was well saved.

Hopeful of reaping a reward from their first-half efforts, Town conceded a third not even 10 minutes into the second half.

Harvey Booth pounced after a lapse in concentration from the Robins to score Welfare’s third.

The game’s pace slowed after Nostell’s third. Selby had two penalty shouts in the half, though neither were given.

Clamp and Clapham each had opportunities that they could only fire over the bar.

Nostell could have made it a four-goal lead in stoppage time through a well-worked counter attack, but their effort trickled wide of the net.