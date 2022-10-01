House prices in East Riding of Yorkshire have gone up by an average of over £2,000 in the month of July, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in July 2022 average house prices in East Riding of Yorkshire reached £219,911.

This was up from £217,007 in June, representing over a 1.3 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 8.3 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in East Riding of Yorkshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £326,395 from £322,634 in June

- Up to £326,395 from £322,634 in June Semi-detached houses - Up to £204,058 from £201,093 in June

- Up to £204,058 from £201,093 in June Terraced houses - Up to £163,848 from £161,486 in June

- Up to £163,848 from £161,486 in June Flats - Up to £106,974 from £105,685 in June

How do East Riding of Yorkshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, East Riding of Yorkshire is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £292,118 in July.

In cash terms, the average house price in July was £39,157 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 15.5 per cent in July 2022. Prices were up by 2.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of East Riding of Yorkshire are the most expensive for average house prices.