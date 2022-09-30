A stalker, a public nuisance and two thieves were among defendants who appeared before York Magistrates Court recently.
Anthony Mark Fryett was jailed for six weeks after he admitted having items to aid him in shop theft in York city centre. The 48-year-old from Station Road, Redcar was also ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.
Amy Grace Pugh, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks after she admitted being a public nuisance by going into the water fully clothed at South Cliff in Scarborough. The prosecution told York Magistrates Court that she had a habit of behaving in a way that required emergency services to deal with her and prevented the public from exercising their common rights. She was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Ian Wadsley, 47, of Clog Mill Gardens, Selby, pleaded guilty to stalking and was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work. He was also made subject to a five-year restraining order and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Kieron Peter Clark was jailed for a year after he pleaded guilty to stealing spirits worth £900 and attempting to steal alcohol worth £857, both from Tesco’s Clifton Moor store on December 27. Clark, 33, of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, County Durham.
