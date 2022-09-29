AN INQUEST has opened into the death of a North Yorkshire woman in the Italian Dolomites.

Louise Atkinson, 55, of Ripon, was trekking with her husband in Italy when she fell to her death on July 24, said coroner Jon Heath today.

Her body was recovered by an Alpine rescue team, he said, adjourning the hearing to a later date.

The Press has reported previously that Mrs Atkinson was understood to have been a teacher at Roecliffe Church of England School, near Boroughbridge, and at St Wilfrid's Catholic School in Ripon.

Dozens of tributes were made to her on Facebook, describing her as a “wonderful” and “inspirational” teacher.

One read: "She taught both our sons at Roecliffe. She was an amazing teacher and a lovely kind lady."

Another said: "I'm so saddened by this news.

"Mrs Atkinson was our science and RE teacher at Roecliffe for many years. I have such fond memories of her classes and the lessons she taught."

St Wilfrid’s Catholic Church in Ripon asked members of its congregation to keep Mrs Atkinson’s family in their prayers.