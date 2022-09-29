THE man accused of killing a father-of-four and railway company director outside a York pub will stand trial next April.

Lee Sutcliffe is charged with the manslaughter of Darren James Pudsey, 45, of Upper Poppleton.

At his first appearance before Leeds Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty and his trial date was set for April 19 at the same court

That will be exactly a year after the incident that allegedly led to Mr Pudsey's death.

Sutcliffe, of Buckingham Court, Bishophill, York, is alleged to have assaulted the father-of-four outside the Terrace Sports Bar at the Pavement end of Fossgate on April 19 this year.

Mr Pudsey was rushed to hospital following treatment by paramedics at the scene. He died in intensive care shortly afterwards.

He was a director of a York-based railway engineering firm and had four children.

At Leeds Crown Court the charge was read out to Sutcliffe at a plea and trial preparation hearing.

It was his second court appearance and his first chance to enter a plea as manslaughter can only be tried by a judge and jury.

He had appeared before York Magistrates at the start of this month when his case was sent to Leeds Crown Court and he was released on bail.