AN AMERICAN bulldog was stolen along with a number of items during a burglary in a North Yorkshire town.
The incident happened in Bramham Drive in Harrogate between 7pm on Friday September 23 and 5pm on Saturday September 24.
The dog, named Biscuit, is an American Bulldog with short fur, light tan and white in colour with a white marking at the tip of her tail. Biscuit is medium sized and described as being stocky.
North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Biscuit.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email katie.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Katie Bell 220.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220170927 when passing on information.
