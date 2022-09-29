AN INQUEST has opened into the death of a man whose body was found in an alleyway close to a York city centre bar.

Coroner Jon Heath said the provisional cause of James McCrory's death was heroin overdose.

He said the 50-year-old's body had been found near Revolution bar off Coney Street on August 15,and he adjourned the inquest to a later date.

The Press reported on August 15 that police officers had been called at 12pm following a report of the sudden death of man outside a property.

A police cordon was put in place outside Revolution and an alleyway was cordoned off beside Smiggle.

Police said the man's death was not thought to be suspicious, but appealed for members of his family to come forward.

His sister subsequently got in touch with police and the coroner and arranged a funeral at York Crematorium, followed by a gathering at Revolution.

She said then that James was known by a lot of people in York and so she hoped they could come to the funeral.

"He was a top lad and will be much missed by his friends and family," she added.