PLANS to bring a railway station back to a popular part of York are back on the agenda next week.

Earlier this year residents and businesses overwhelmingly backed plans for a new railway station to Haxby which has been a long-held ambition locally, with the previous station having been closed some 92 years ago.

Senior city councillors will receive an update on progress, including the submission of a planning application, will be discussed at a meeting next week (October 6).

The progress made on the project in recent months includes the completion of a resident consultation, securing of an additional £1.1 million funding from government and the submission of a Levelling Up Fund bid to increase sustainable travel options around the station.

Councillors will also be updated on the results of the resident consultation carried out over the summer, which saw 1,200 responses, with 81% of respondents supporting a station and 83% saying they would use it. Residents also provided a list of concerns, questions and general comments on the scheme which will help to shape designs as the project progresses.

The Executive meeting will ask councillors to note the progress and agree to progress a planning application for the new station, instructing that officers carry out procurements for the design and construction of the highways parts of the project.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “I am very pleased that we are moving closer to bringing a new railway station to Haxby.

“A new station in Haxby will offer residents more sustainable travel options and will improve connections not only to local towns and cities but across the country. This, alongside our other major transport projects, such as the dualling of the Ring Road and investment in bus infrastructure, will lead to improved connectivity and commuting opportunities for York residents.

“I look forward to working with the local community, Network Rail, and the Department for Transport to move this major project forward and ensure that Haxby station is delivered to the benefit of the local area as well as the wider city.”

Cllr Andy D'Agorne, Deputy Leader of the Council and Executive Member for Transport, said: “We are continuing to make significant progress on our ambition to bring a railway station back to Haxby for the first time in nearly a century.

“I’d like to thank everybody who has taken the time to submit their feedback. It is encouraging to see such strong support for the project, and the comments received will feed into the next stages of design and planning.

“The recent government funding announcement represents another positive step for the project. This funding and the progress made most recently will ensure we are ready - if the full funding is agreed by government – to build a new station at Haxby by 2024."

A report will be taken to Executive for approval on Thursday, October 6 from 5.30pm.