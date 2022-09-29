TWO men were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and offensive weapons after police raided an East Yorkshire farm.
Weapons including bb guns, crossbows and knives were recovered, along with cannabis, during yesterday's raid on the farm in Haisthorpe, between Driffield and Bridlington.
Humberside Police said officers from Operation Galaxy and the RuralTaskForce executed the warrant, following information gathered about stolen goods and machinery.
"The two men have been released as we continue our inquiries," they said.
"Anyone with information about stolen property being stored or handled and sold can call us on 101 to report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
