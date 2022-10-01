A LOCAL manufacturer has played a significant role in building a prestigious North Yorkshire home.

The Easingwold-based York Handmade Brick Company, one of the leading independent brick-makers in the country, has played a pivotal role in the construction of one of the most striking and elegant new-build houses in Yorkshire.

York Handmade, based at Alne, supplied 55,000 bricks and specials to build Mowbray Hall, near Thirsk, a luxurious and sophisticated family home, with panoramic views across the county.

The contract was worth £48,000.

David Armitage, chairman of York Handmade, one of the leading brick-makers in the UK, explained: “This was an absolutely fascinating commission, not least because of the scale of the house, its fascinating design and its stunning location.

“This commission has given us the chance to showcase our enduringly popular Old Clamp blend bricks, which – although they are brand new – effortlessly give the impression of age. They are therefore suitable for extensions to heritage houses and for brand-new homes constructed in the Regency style like Mowbray Hall.”

Mowbray Hall was built on the site of an old farmhouse which has been demolished.

Mark Blundell, the owner of Mowbray Hall, explained this his architect, the Malton-based Mark Bramhall of Bramhall Blenkharn, recommended York Handmade.

He said: “York Handmade’s bricks came highly recommended by Mark and they have not disappointed. Their stylish look, their authenticity and their roughish texture were ideal for our house, built in the Regency style. We are absolutely delighted with the result, we couldn’t be happier.

“Mowbray Hall is a real labour of love for us and, as a forever home, we wanted everything to be perfect. York Handmade’s bricks have played a significant part in realising that dream, helping to create a beautiful house in a stunning setting.

Mark added: “We were especially pleased that York Handmade is a local North Yorkshire company, both for economic and sustainable reasons. We are proud to support the local economy by employing local firms. Apart from York Handmade, the superb interior decoration of Mowbray Hall was undertaken by Averil Interiors of Kirk Hammerton, near York, and the building contractors, sub-contractors and horticulturists were from the area, too.”

Mowbray Hall near Thirsk

Mark said: “Mowbray Hall is a magnificent building, of which we are very proud. There’s no doubt that it will stand the test of time and that in 50 to 100 years’ time, people will still be impressed by its quality and elegance. The whole construction team, including York Handmade, has done a wonderful job.

“We have worked with York Handmade before on some important projects, not least the award-winning walled garden at Scampston Hall, near Malton. We knew their Old Clamp blend, with its aged appearance, would be perfect for both the building and its location. And so it has proved.”