Around 50 employees from Drax Power Station, near Selby, took part in its annual fun run to support local food banks.

Runners had the choice of completing either a 5km or 10km route around Drax’s Skylark Nature Reserve, donating £1 per kilometre to take part.

Those completing the 10km route climbed to the top of the local landmark Barlow Mound.

The total raised was matched by Drax, amounting to £1,150 donated each to the Selby & District Food Bank and the Two Rivers Community Pantry in Goole, which provide essential supplies to hundreds of people in the surrounding areas.

Anne Handley, East Riding Councillor and founding member of the Two Rivers Community Pantry, said: "We were delighted to be selected as one of Drax’s chosen charities for the Big Skylark Fun Run – the money raised by Drax Power Station’s employees is vital to the work we do to help hundreds of people in Goole and the surrounding areas every year.

“The demand for foodbank support is increasing at a frightening rate. We currently have around 900 people who use the foodbank and this is set to increase as we enter the colder months.”

Drax Group Generation Director, Penny Small, who started the race, said: “The work these food banks do to support people struggling with the cost of living is vital."