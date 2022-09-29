A POPULAR children’s attraction near York is launching its very own 'pumpkin experience'.

With autumn now firmly here, the William’s Den family tourist attraction in East Yorkshire is launching its stunning Pumpkin Experience.

William's Pumpkin Experience showcases 20,000 of the county’s finest pumpkins, flourishing against the panoramic backdrop of the Yorkshire Wolds

It is one of the highlights of William’s Den’s successful fifth anniversary year, which has seen the popular attraction at North Cave, near Brough, open its doors again for the summer after a challenging two years because of the global pandemic.

Brand-new attractions this year have included a mouth-watering homemade ice cream parlour and a well-designed beach area.

Tor Carver, who has created William’s Den with her husband Christian on their farm, said: “Everybody loved our brand-new pumpkin experience last year, so it’s back next month (October) with lots of exciting pumpkins - big ones, little ones, knobbly ones, wrinkly ones, pumpkins of all shapes and sizes - to be discovered.

“This year we've planted a whopping 20,000 pumpkins of different colours and varieties. So get your diaries out and do please come and see us, so you can search for the best pumpkin ever and snap that perfect autumn selfie. William's Pumpkins is a picture perfect scene for families to visit and celebrate the arrival of autumn together.

“You can experience the sights and smells of the new season and, of course, pick your own pumpkins to take home and carve, paint, decorate and cook,” said Tor. “Come and enjoy the ultimate autumn day out at William's Pumpkins.”

“When you arrive here, please grab a wheelbarrow and head out into the field of rambling vines to pick the perfect pumpkin. Whether you want to carve a spooky face, make a delicious pie or decorate your house with candlelit pumpkins. There's a perfect pumpkin hidden in our field just waiting to be picked.”

William's Pumpkin Experience will be open from 11.00am to 5.00pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from October 7 until October 24, when it will be open every day throughout October half-term school holiday.

There will also be two special Twilight Pumpkin Nights under the glistening moonlight on Saturday, October 15 and Saturday, October 22 from 6pm – 9pm.

Tor said: “Enjoy a night like no other with cocktails, hot food by the camp fire, a fully licensed bar, live music and entertainment. The night will take place in our pumpkin field where you can experience the sights, smells and joys of everyone’s favourite season while picking a selection of pumpkins to take home. Come prepared for a night of glam and adventure. Wellies, torches and party outfits recommended.”

William’s Den’s successful season got off to a tremendous start with the news that the venue had triumphed in the prestigious National Farm Attraction Network (NFAN) awards – winning in the Best Food and Beverage category.

For further information, including admission prices, please visit www.williamsden.co.uk