MEET the couple who met on a blind date and married ten years later!
Helene Whytock and Rob Thornton tied the knot in August at a beautiful ceremony and reception at Burythorpe House, Burythorpe, Malton.
Meanwhile, let's find out more about Helene and Rob and their wedding day...
What area/town do you live in?
Stamford Bridge, York
When did you get married?
Saturday 20th August
Where did you get married?
Burythorpe House, Burythorpe, Malton
Where did you have your reception?
Burythorpe House, Burythorpe, Malton
How did you meet?
We met back in January 2012 on a blind date!
Tell us about the proposal
Rob proposed 31st January 2021 whilst we were talking on the phone to my Dad whilst watching West Ham vs Liverpool on the TV.
What did you both wear?
Helene's dress was purchased from The Bridal Affair in Easingwold last summer & Rob's suit was a three piece Limehaus accompanied by a sage green tie to match our bridesmaid.
What was the best bit about your wedding?
The best bit about our wedding was everything and everyone.
Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?
We would like to thank both The Bridal Affair Easingwold, Burthorpe House in particular Alison Gaskell, Take a Leaf Florist in Stamford Bridge, Kate Mallender Photography who made us feel so relaxed and allowed us to enjoy our day, Dorothy Brighton for making our wedding cake and all our friends and family that made it the most amazing day.
Helen's daughter Ellie for being bridesmaid and Rob's son Lewis for being best man.
We would also like to thank my brother Scott for stepping into Dad's shoes at short notice.
