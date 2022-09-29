CASTLE Howard has appointed a new head of natural environment as it embarks on science-based approach to land management,

The Estate is taking a new science-based approach to land management from the soil up, as it seeks to actively manage the impacts of climate change and improve biodiversity on the 9,000-acre estate.

Guy Thallon, who was previously at FERA, brings 12 years of experience within the agri-food-environment sector.

His role will see him develop a transformative, long term Natural Environment strategy to help secure the future of the estate as it faces unprecedented challenges from climate and ecological change. The aim is to also benefit the wider rural economy and the local communities who live on and near the estate.

The appointment of Guy comes as Castle Howard embarks on a 15-year masterplan to Restore, Regenerate and Revive the estate through purposeful development.

Guy said: “I believe passionately that nature-based solutions and effective management of natural and farmed environments will play a critical role in responding to the dual challenge of the climate and ecological emergencies, and I’m looking forward to leading the change at Castle Howard at it takes this new approach to the management of its estate.

“Our aim is to firstly, establish the natural capital of the different landscapes on the estate in order to actively manage biodiversity and improve carbon stock and sequestration, and secondly, address the significant rate of change in farming due to forces such as Brexit, agflation and climate change, in order to future-proof the estate’s management of its land for years to come.”

Jasper Hasell, Estate Chief Executive, said: “Castle Howard has a long history of working with nature, but we have ambitious plans to make the Natural Environment central to everything we do. Guy’s appointment comes at an important time in the Estate’s history, as we look to evolve our land management practices in the face of climate and ecological change, as well as regenerate the land and expand access to our green spaces for future generations.

“An Estate like ours can play a really important role in rural regeneration, and it’s our hope that our approach to land management and purposeful development can become a blueprint for other land-based businesses looking to secure their future.”

As part of its plans, Castle Howard has already embarked on a unique mapping exercise which saw it using satellite data to create a detailed digital map its 9,000-acre estate.

Covering everything from soil health to land permeability for wildlife, the map, known as the Natural Capital Baseline, will allow Castle Howard to scenario plan and visualise land management decisions as it looks at activities such as future carbon sequestration, the impact of regenerative farming and reforestation programs.

The Castle Howard estate includes over 2500 acres of woodland in Howardian Hills AONB

It has 1 in 5 of the Grade 1 and 2* listed buildings in Ryedale.