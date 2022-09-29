RESIDENTS in York could be able to put more items in their kerbside plastic recycling soon if plans get the go-ahead.

City of York Council plans to expand the range of materials collected at the kerbside across the city this October are set to be approved by councillors next week.

Currently the council says residents can put any PET 1 and HDPE 2 plastics in their green kerbside recycling boxes including:

drink, household cleaning and toiletry bottles (with or without lids, trigger sprays and dispenser pumps)

food containers

fruit trays

If the plans are approved, residents will be able to recycle more items at the kerbside, including:

• foil

• more plastic bottles (e.g. fruit shoot bottles)

• cleaning product bottles with lids/trigger spray nozzles

• plastic yoghurt pots

• margarine tubs

• light-coloured and clear plastic food trays

The council says that all York recycling is processed first in Yorkshire, then the UK and finally Europe – zero processing of our recycling takes place outside of Europe.

The changes are set to come into place on the week commencing Monday, October 17.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for the environment and climate change said: “I am pleased that we are progressing with plans that will make it easier for residents to recycle even more. This is just the latest step in our work to expand and improve recycling and waste services across York.

“We know residents are doing a fantastic job of recycling in York, with around 43 per cent of all waste being either reused, recycled or composted. The addition of foil and more plastics to kerbside collections will help us further boost our recycling rates and continue our work to make York greener and cleaner.

“Please make sure to check the latest info on the expanded range of items that can be presented and accepted in your kerbside recycling boxes.”

A report proposing the changes will be taken at a meeting on October 5 at 3pm.