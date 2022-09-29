POLICE are searching for a York man wanted on emergency recall to prison.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate 27-year-old wanted man, Joshua Strickland.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Strickland is wanted on emergency recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

"Officers have made multiple enquiries to locate Strickland, but so far with no gain.

"He has links to York and various locations in West Yorkshire."

If you have any information which could help to locate Strickland then call 101, press option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Quote reference number: 12220169973 when passing on information.