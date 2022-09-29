VISITORS are in for an autumnal treat as the humble apple is honoured at a National Trust garden in North Yorkshire during harvest.

As the leaves start to take on their golden tones and pumpkins get plumper in the vegetable patch, attention turns to the fruit harvest. From October 5 - 9, apple harvest is celebrated at Beningbrough Hall.

Packed with bite-sized tips, talks and demonstrations - the week is full of "appley goodness" for visitors to enjoy.

Mark Pethullis, gardener at Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens said: “Apple harvest is one of my favourite events at Beningbrough. Celebrating the many wonderful varieties we grow in the walled garden always feels like a special way to mark the beginning of autumn.”

Taking place within Beningbrough’s walled garden, National Trust gardeners will be on hand to answer any apple related questions. Each day, there will be short talks, with a chance to pick the perfect apple straight from the tree and sample the freshest juice, cold off the press.

There will be the popular apple display showcasing some of the different varieties grown in the garden. From luscious reds to mellow golden and crunchy green varieties, this is to show who’s who of the apple kingdom.

Mr Pethullis added: “Despite the recent drought, it’s a good year for fruit tree and we’re set for a bumper harvest. A dry spring with no late frosts is perfect for pollinators to make the most of the lasting blossom.”

Over 90 varieties of fruit are grown in the walled garden on 170 trees and shrubs trained into pyramids, cordons and espaliers. The orchard adds to this nature haven with a dozen more full-size trees, most of which are old Yorkshire varieties.

The hall and galleries remain closed for ongoing conservation work and re-wire, however the restaurant and shop are open, along with the wilderness play area and wider parkland to make the most of your day out.

Apple harvest runs at Beningbrough from October 5 - 9 between 10am and 5pm, with free entry to the gardens for National Trust and RHS members and under-fives. You can plan your visit through the website - no booking is needed.

Built in 1716, Beningbrough Hall is a grand red brick mansion located in the countryside, within reach of York and Harrogate. The hall and galleries are currently closed for ongoing conservation work to ensure their future for the next 300 years.

The eight-acre garden is undergoing a renaissance with developments by award winning designer Andy Sturgeon enhancing the grand borders, walled kitchen garden and extensive wilderness play area. Surrounded by 380 acres of parkland, the wider estate extends to offer walks through hidden woods and along riverside paths.