A CAMPAIGN to tackle vaping and smoking among young people in York has been launched as new data shows nearly one in five secondary school pupils in the city have used e-cigarettes.

Free patches, gum and nicotine replacement therapy is being offered those aged 12 to 17 starting in October, during the national stop smoking campaign, Stoptober.

The York Schools Survey, in which the council surveyed more than 4,000 children across 37 schools, showed that 19 per cent of secondary school and sixth form students had used e-cigarettes. Among those in Year 12 – children aged 17-18 – this rises to 44 per cent.

Fewer had tried traditional cigarettes.

It comes amid national concern about the rise in vaping, which was initially seen as a way of getting off cigarettes, but is now an increasingly popular habit among young people.

According to the latest NHS data, drug use and smoking are in decline among secondary school pupils, but vaping is on the rise.

The long-term health effects of vaping are not known because the products invovled are new, health experts have warned.

Daniel Furniss, deputy head teacher at Archbishop Holgate’s School, said: “I know that many schools, including ours, are educating pupils on the dangers of vaping and smoking, however, the ease of buying e-cigs is not helping the issue, nor is the pretty way in which they are packaged.

“We urge pupils across the city to take up this free support and for parents and carers to talk to their children, to help raise awareness about the health risks and dangers.”

More than 50 per cent of all pupils surveyed said they did not know where people could get help to stop smoking.

Coun Carol Runciman, executive member for health at City of York Council, said: “This is a big issue nationally, not just York. But we hope that by raising awareness of where to get help through the health trainer team, more young people will seek help to quit vaping or smoking for good.”

York public health consultant Peter Roderick added: “Smoking is one of the biggest causes of death and illness in the UK. Every year around 78,000 people in the UK die from smoking, with many more living with debilitating smoking-related illnesses. As consumer products, cigarettes kill one in every two users.

“Cigarette use in young people causes shortness of breath and reduced physical stamina in the short term, and in the long term reduces lung growth and leads to early cardiovascular damage.”

To be contacted by a York health trainer, complete the online form at: www.york.gov.uk/CYCHealthTrainers. Or you can message the team at 07789 946 384 or email cychealthtrainers@york.gov.uk