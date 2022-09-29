Premium Yorkshire sausage firm Heck has launched a value brand.

Single mum Elisia Proctor, who works in marketing for the Bedale-based company, came up with the idea to help family budgets stretch further.

Now, the Yorkshire Sausage Company (YSC) and Elisia’s very own dedicated line in the factory is born.

Elisia said: “I want to feed my kids good food that everyone can afford . We’re all aware of the increased cost of living but I also want to know where our food has come from. There are several budget sausages out there made with imported meat and all manner of fillers and I wanted to do better.

“YSC sausages are 42 per cent pork (made from high quality cuts), with sustainably sourced yellow split pea crumb added. This is full of protein, iron and fibre, making it a far healthier alternative while allowing for a smoother texture that many people enjoy.”

The sausages go on sale in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons in September, and will sell at the £2 mark for a 410g pack, with the company aiming to be a £10m brand by its second year in operation.

For more details go to: www.yorkshiresausageco.co.uk/