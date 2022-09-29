MORE than 600 classic vehicles were on display during a popular rally in York - which has been taking place for over 40 years.

The York Historic Vehicle Rally was held on the Knavesmire on Sunday September 18 - for the 44th year in a row - and organisers said it was a "massive success."

The York Historic Vehicle Group organise the meeting every year - bringing together vehicles from around the north of the country to showcase in one of the city's most popular locations.

Gary Cammiss, chairman of York Historic Vehicle Group, said: "It was a fantastic event this year. The weather was good and a lot of people joined us.

"Over 600 Vehicles attended including lorries, buses, motorcycles and cars dating back as far as the 1930s.

"Vehicles came from all over northern England - and the event was very well supported by the public.

"We run it because we want to give back to the local community, which has supported us for so many years."

During the event, donations points were set up for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and charities supporting Dementia and Alzheimer's.

Scout groups were also on hand to help the group with organisation and setting up on the day.

Last year's event saw a "better than expected" turnout of more than 500 vehicles after the group were forced to miss 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The vehicles included 10 buses and seven lorries, with the oldest car on show being a Bullnose Morris dating back as far as 1922.

The York Historic Vehicle Group is a not-for-profit organisation which has around 85 members. They meet up every four weeks at the Dick Turpin pub in Woodthorpe.

The group aims to bring together people who are interested in classic road vehicles ranging from motorcycles to cars, lorries and buses.

They are planning to host a 'Drive It Day' in April next year to help raise awareness of their work and gather more members.

They are also organising a 'Bring Your Vehicle' night at the Squires Cafe Sherburn in Elmet in June 2023.

"Join us and bring your vehicle whatever it is, old, interesting, weird or new for a friendly easy going night," a spokesperson said.

Speaking on the importance of historic vehicles, Mr Cammiss went on to say: "Historic vehicles is a big industry - it's worth a lot to the UK. We want to raise awareness of the joy these vehicles can bring."

Further details on the group can be found on the website at: www.yhvg.uk

They also share updates on their social media pages on Facebook.