IT was a time few of us will forget.

Boxing Day 2015 and Britain is battered by Storm Eva - leading to devastating flooding in York and North Yorkshire.

In York, the Ouse peaked at 5.2 metres above its normal summer level. The Foss Barrier failed and meant the Ouse floodwaters backed up into the Foss for the first time since 1982.

About 500 homes alongside the Ouse, the Foss, Tang Hall Beck and Osbaldwick Beck were inundated. James Street travellers' site was also severely hit. Many distraught residents said they had lost everything. In total in York, 250 people were evacuated from their homes.

Tadcaster also suffered terribly. The 300-year-old main bridge through the town collapsed on Tuesday 29 December, after sustaining unbearable pressure from the risen Wharfe.

2015 - Liz Truss Environment , Food and Rural Affairs Minister visits the damaged bridge at Tadcaster Picture Frank Dwyer. Newsquest

The following day, Liz Truss, then the environment secretary, visited the town to tell residents that repairing its stricken bridge was a “national priority”.

As you can see from our archive photos, the rain was relentless during her visit and the politician was soaked through as she met media and locals and took a photo call by the bridge.

The bridge reopened 13 months later in February 2017.