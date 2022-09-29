Business leaders from across York and North Yorkshire are invited to a ‘Business Summit’ in the city next month to consider devolution and carbon reduction.

The event at the Guildhall is on Friday October 21 and is organised by the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

In a first, the partnership is working with the CBI, The Federation of Small Businesses and York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce to bring together leading regional organisations, businesses, and political leaders.

From 1.30pm to 5.30pm the gathering will look at the devolution deal announced for the region on August 1, plus its ambition to become England’s first carbon negative region.

Keynote speaker, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, will share his insights as Mayor and how business has played a role in generating jobs and prosperity for all.

He said: “We have seen huge benefits in Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool from devolution for every type of business in our region, from the high street to global firms, and there’s no reason why it should not be the same for businesses in York and North Yorkshire."

In addition, guest speakers and a panel of business leaders will share their own stories on how implementing carbon reduction strategies and working towards Net Zero has changed and benefitted their businesses.

The summit aims to form a region-wide connection between businesses and to build momentum to transform the region’s economy for growth.

Delegates will have the opportunity to network with business leaders from all over the region, to ask questions, bring ideas, and discuss future challenges and opportunities in York and North Yorkshire. The York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub and other organisations will be showcasing the support available for businesses across the region at a ‘market place.’

Chair of the York & North Yorkshire LEP, Helen Simpson OBE said: “Devolution will bring significant investment to our region, and this combined with our aspirations to be England’s first carbon negative region could bring exciting opportunities for everyone.

“With the many challenges our economy is currently facing, this is a timely moment for us to all come together to understand what is on the table with devolution and discuss how the business voice can contribute.”

The summit will be be livestreamed and shared on the Y&NY LEP’s website.

To register to attend the summit, go to: www.ynylep.com/news/business-summit.