A HOUSEBUILDER will donate £10,000 to charities, community groups and causes linked to its developments in the Yorkshire Region, including in York.
Miller Homes has announced the creation of a community fund which will allow groups to apply for funding to support their projects. From local sports teams looking for sponsorship, nurseries looking to equip their garden or perhaps a food bank in need of additional supplies, Miller Homes wants to support its neighbours across York and the surrounding area.
Debbie Whittingham, sales director for Yorkshire at Miller Homes said: “We don’t just build houses, we create communities, making York a better place to live. There are so many amazing groups undertaking vital work in the York and surrounding area doing everything from supporting vulnerable members of society to enhancing the town’s green spaces.
"Through our community fund we’ll help as many of these organisations as we can and we encourage projects of all shapes and sizes to get in touch and let us know how we can help.”
The fund was launched on Wednesday September 28 and will cover all of Miller Homes’ developments in its Yorkshire region. Applications for this first round will close on Friday November 11.
