A HOUSEBUILDER will donate £10,000 to charities, community groups and causes linked to its developments in the Yorkshire Region, including in York.

Miller Homes has announced the creation of a community fund which will allow groups to apply for funding to support their projects. From local sports teams looking for sponsorship, nurseries looking to equip their garden or perhaps a food bank in need of additional supplies, Miller Homes wants to support its neighbours across York and the surrounding area.