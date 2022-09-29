YOUTHS started a fire in a popular part of York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly before 8.30pm yesterday (September 28) to an area of Haxby on the outskirts of York after reports of a fire.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Huntington were called to a fire in the open.

"This was extinguished using a hose reel jet.

"The fire was believed to have been started deliberately by youths."