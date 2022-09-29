POLICE in North Yorkshire have put out an urgent appeal for information to help find a missing man.
North Yorkshire Police say Peter Coleman, 48, from Aislaby, Sleights, has not been since 12.30pm today and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He was last seen near some woods close to Aislaby.
Peter is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build with grey hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black zip up cardigan, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room.
