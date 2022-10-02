AS we report that two shops have closed in York's Davygate, we are taking a look back at the changing face of this city centre shopping street.
The declining high street has hit this part of York in recent years and many big-name retailers have vanished.
Last week, The Press reported how luxury beauty shop SpaceNK Apothecary at 13 Davygate and its neighbouring unit, Accessorize at 9-11 Davygate, have both closed.
These are just two of the latest in a long line of losses in recent years to the street that include French Connection, Gap, Davygate, Laura Ashley, East, Karen Millen, Borders, and Sports Direct. Going back further, we can add the Davygate Centre and Liberty to the destination stores of York that have long been lost.
