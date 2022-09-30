The council moved into West Offices in 2012. The building - which was York’s railway station between 1841 and 1877 - cost £32 million to convert.
That was part of a larger £44 million process which involved the council moving out of 17 premises around the city (including St Leonard’s Place) and relocating to just two main sites - West Offices and Hazel Court.
The council insisted at the time that the move would save money in the long run - £23 million over 30 years - because of the high cost of renting and maintaining 17 properties. It also pointed to the benefits of bringing council departments together.
The authority employs a total of 2,121 full time-equivalent staff today, not including school staff - though it stresses many of these work in the community and are not office-based.
It admits that it has been experiencing 'experiencing recruitment challenges across a range of roles and services' due to a range of different factors.
"This mirrors the national position," a spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here