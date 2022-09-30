ONLY a third of work desks at the city council's £32 million West Offices HQ - which the authority moved into just 10 years ago - are now available for use by council staff, The Press can reveal.

The rest have been leased out to organisations like Network Rail, the probation service and the Department of Health and Social Care.

That earns the council what could soon be almost £2 million a year. But with only 422 'workstations' now available for more than 2,000 council staff - ie just 38 per cent of the workstations in the building - staff who want to work from the office have to 'pre-book' a desk.

The council stresses many of its staff are not office-based anyway - and that those who are work a 'hybrid' system, where they spend some time in the office, and some time at home.

"This practice is now very common," a council spokesperson said. "The expectation is that all office-based staff will spend some time in the office."

But the figures have incensed York architect Matthew Laverack, who believes most council staff should work from the office, where they can be seen by members of the public.

He said he went to West Offices in July this year to try to hand over a planning document. "There was nobody there except for some security staff!" he said.

He was told that he couldn't be given a receipt for his documents - and that he would have to leave them in a secure box, instead.

Being able to see council staff face-to-face was an important part of local accountability, Mr Laverack said.

"But it seems they have used Covid as an excuse to send staff to work from home."

The Press reported a couple of years ago that the council was reviewing the use of the building.

A spokesperson for the authority stressed today it would remain the council's main headquarters.

"The council is simply utilising less space, resulting in a more efficient operation ... which brings in additional income to protect frontline services," the spokesperson said.

"Prior to Covid, we already leased space to Network Rail, Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, the Probation Service, the Department of Health and Social Care and Veritau. Income from these totalled around £1million per year.

"After Covid, we have completed new occupational leases to Atkins Limited and North Yorkshire LEP and have some further agreements being negotiated which, if these all come to fruition, will provide an additional income of approximately £830,000 per year.

"If these plans all proceed we will generate almost £2 million per year, which helps protect frontline services and invest in adults and children’s services."

The authority insists staff are still available to answer queries from the public, although it accepts this is often on an 'appointment basis'.

It encourages people to phone or contact the council online first, and if necessary they will be offered an appointment.

"If someone comes to West Offices without an appointment, we assess their needs and take the most appropriate course of action. This method was in place prior to the pandemic, not as a response to the pandemic."

Conservative city councillor John Galvin, who represents Bishopthorpe, stressed that he had no problem with office staff working from home.

"Working from home has proved very productive and successful," he said. "It is in many ways very advantageous to the council due to the commitment of its homeworking staff."