House prices in York have gone up by an average of over £7,000 in the month of July, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in July 2022 average house prices in York reached £323,131.

This was up from £315,651 in June, representing over a 2.4 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 13.4 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in York?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £528,142 from £517,586 in June

- Up to £528,142 from £517,586 in June Semi-detached houses - Up to £337,491 from £329,484 in June

- Up to £337,491 from £329,484 in June Terraced houses - Up to £282,841 from £275,709 in June

- Up to £282,841 from £275,709 in June Flats - Up to £196,611 from £192,254 in June

How do York house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing York to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £292,118 in July.

In cash terms, the average house price in July was £39,157 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 15.5 per cent in July 2022. Prices were up by 2.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of York are the most expensive for average house prices.