A RARE view of York Minster has appeared following the demolition of a York landmark.

Anyone who has been using Fishergate/Fulford Road in recent weeks will have noticed the Minster reappearing in the skyline following the demolition of the Mecca Bingo building on the corner of Blue Bridge Lane.

Our photos today show the site before and after the demolition - with the tops of York Minster now clearly visible among the trees in the distance.

Rare view of Minster following Mecca demolition

It is a view that people won't have seen in York for many years - at least since the building of the Mecca Bingo hall almost 20 years ago.

The site holds special memories for many people in York. The car park of the bingo hall was once the Rialto in York, where The Beatles famously played four times in 1963.

Preparations for the demolition of Mecca Bingo last month

Before that, it had a use as a rollerskating rink - City Roller Skating Palace.

Many readers will remember the buildings on the Mecca Bingo site before.

There was a mix of shops and housing on the street, and down the site of Blue Bridge Lane.

The offices of Shepherd Construction were located there.

The site in 1993

The Mecca Bingo hall has been cleared to make way for 276 student flats.

City of York Council gave planning approval in February.