POLICE have warned the public not to approach a wanted man who has links to Scarborough.
Lee Haslam is wanted for failing to attend court.
A spokesperson for Lancashire police said: "Haslam - a registered sex offender - has links to Rossendale, Burnley, Blackburn, Huddersfield and Scarborough.
“Don't approach him.”
Email mosovoeast@lancashire.police.uk or 101 with any information that could help trace Haslam
Dial 999 for immediate sightings.
