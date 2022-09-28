POLICE have warned the public not to approach a wanted man who has links to Scarborough.

Lee Haslam is wanted for failing to attend court.

A spokesperson for Lancashire police said: "Haslam - a registered sex offender - has links to Rossendale, Burnley, Blackburn, Huddersfield and Scarborough.

“Don't approach him.”

Email mosovoeast@lancashire.police.uk or 101 with any information that could help trace Haslam

Dial 999 for immediate sightings.