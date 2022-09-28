A BEAUTY apothecary shop has closed its doors in York city centre.
SpaceNK opened in Davygate back in 2015 and is the second shop to shut in the street in a matter of days as neighbouring Accessorize has also closed.
The shop was formerly occupied by East, a women's-wear chain, and the London-based Space NK Apothecary initially signed a ten-year lease for the site, for £85,000 a year.
Space NK, which has shops in Leeds, Beverley and Harrogate, sells 130 leading luxury cosmetic brands and has more than 60 stores across the UK and Ireland, five concessions in Harvey Nichols, and over 30 stores in the US, including boutiques in Bloomingdales and Nordstrom.
While its UK stores drive most of its sales, it is increasingly focusing on its ecommerce channel, which reportedly accounts for nearly a quarter of UK sales.
