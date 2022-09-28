A PROPOSAL to convert a House of Multiple Occupation into five flats have been approved by City of York planners.

Chris Dixon has received approval concerning the 10-bed HMO at 121 Carr Lane, Acomb, which currently has a communal kitchen, two shower rooms and a WC.

The five flats would be laid over three floors and would use the loft room, and an existing annexe occupied by the landlord, said a report by council planners.

They said the internal and external layout proposed was considered suitable, with an acceptable level of amenity for their future occupiers.

“Moreover, the consolidation of the proposed flats would be a minimal change to the existing arrangements and as such would be unlikely to impact upon the adjacent residential dwellings in terms of coming and goings. Thus, no material harm is considered to neighbour amenity.”

Furthermore, while highway chiefs said it lacked enough parking, the planners said the front of the building has hardstanding for parking, with the site also sustainable as it is close to shops and facilities.

Their report added: “There are no material changes to the scheme with has identified harm to the surrounding area and neighbour amenity. “