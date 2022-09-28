POLICE have issued an urgent appeal to find a man missing from Harrogate.

Chris Heslop, 40, is missing from the Harrogate area.

He was last seen leaving his home, Crosper Farm, between Knaresborough and Spofforth, around 1.30pm on Tuesday, September 27.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “(Chris) left the farm in a silver Mazda registration NV10 HDH (the N is currently missing from the number plate), and it is believed he was travelling in the direction of York.

“Chris is white, 6ft tall with short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, an olive-green Ridgeline coat and work boots.

“It is believed Chris has connections with Bridlington and Northumberland, so he could have travelled to these areas.

“We're really concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen him to get in touch.”

Call 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information which could help locate him.