POLICE have confirmed that a man missing from the Harrogate area has been found safe and well.
Chris Heslop, 40, was reported missing from the Harrogate area earlier today (September 28), and has now been located.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The 40 year old man from the Harrogate area has been found safe and well.
"Thank you for your support with the appeal."
