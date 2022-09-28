A POPULAR clothing and jewellery store has closed in York city centre.

The Accessorize shop in Davygate in York city centre has closed.

Back inn 2020 The Press reported that 500 jobs were set to be axed at Monsoon Accessorize after the retailer announced 35 stores closures – including the closure of the Davygate Accessorize branch, but it stayed open for a further two years.

Coney Street Monsoon will remain open.

At the time the high street fashion retailer had collapsed into administration after the hit from coronavirus scuppered its turnaround plan.

In February the same year Monsoon closed its store at Monks Cross.

A total of 545 jobs were set to be lost across the country.